(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A $10.8 million project to pave the roadway and restore three bridges along Route 6 in Warren County is scheduled to begin next week.

The project will include paving four miles of Route 6 from west of Yankee Bush Road to Main Avenue in Conewango and Pleasant townships and the City of Warren.

Work will also include the preservation of three bridges on Route 6 over Morse Run, Allegheny & Eastern Railroads and the Allegheny River in the same area.

Additional work includes:

Upgrades to drainage;

Traffic signals;

Guide rails;

Signage; and

Installation of ADA curb ramps.

Paving and work on the bridge over Morse Run is expected to begin Monday, July 10, and is expected to be completed in late October 2023.

Work on the bridges carrying Route 6 over the Allegheny River and Allegheny & Eastern Railroads is expected to take place during the 2024 construction season.

One lane of the bridge over Morse Run will remain open throughout construction and traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.

The existing bridge was built in 1950 and is classified as in fair condition. Approximately 9,500 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

Motorists will encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers during the paving portion of the project and should anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

