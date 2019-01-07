Road rage hatchet attack Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A hatchet attack has landed a man in jail following an apparent road rage incident.

19 year old Jacob Slade is jailed on charges of felony criminal mischief and menacing following an incident in Jamestown NY.

Jamestown Police say Slade reportedly attacked the car of another motorist with a hatchet after that motorist allegedly turned in front of the suspect near the intersection of Hazzard and Prather Ave in Jamestown.

According to police reports, Slade reportedly approached the victims vehicle with a hatchet and began to chop away at the vehicles front hood, doing $1500 in damage.

The victim took a picture of the suspect's license plate, and Jamestown Police were able to locate him at a Falconer area business.

No injuries were reported.