Road Rally returns this year with a different look

Over 30 cars signed up for the Road Rally on August 15th, but it was a little different this year. This year participants had to drive their own cars.

The main goal for the Road Rally was to raise money for an organization that helped bring awareness and prevent child abuse.

According to the organizer from Elite Poker Run that took place on August 14th, the event raised $8,500 for the Children’s Advocacy Center in Erie. They are hoping to add to that number from the profits raised at this event.

“We raised $8,500 yesterday from the boats and are looking to add to that this weekend. So it’s just basically like minded people getting together,” said Anthony Sciolo, Organizer.

The event started at 8 a.m. and ended at 4 p.m.

