The City of Erie has posted anticipated paving locations for the week of 8/23 to 8/27.

Anticipated Paving Locations:

East 34th (Burton to Tuttle)

East 34th (1334 E. 34th to Tuttle)

East 35th (Brandes to Pennsylvania)

East 33rd (East Ave to Brandes)

East 29th (Bird to Groveland)

East 34th (Zimmerman to Page)

