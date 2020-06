Drivers on West 12th street in Millcreek may want to leave some extra time this Summer.

Work has begun to mill and repave about 6.5 miles of one of the township’s busiest roads.

The work will take place in both directions of West 12th street between Pittsburgh Avenue and Asbury Road.

The work will cost about $2.5 million paid for entirely by state dollars.

Workers hope to finish the work by the end of August.