Roads and interstates remain slick and icy. Even though the storm did not produce the expected snowfall, warnings are still out and drivers are asked to use caution.

Here is more on what happened with the storm last night.

Our weathercasters said that the storm just missed Erie and that one thing to still watch out for is ice on the road.

“Any deviation even 50 miles either way can mean the difference between the snow that we thought would happen and the snow that actually happened,” said Tom Divecchio, Meteorologist.

WJET Meteorologist Tom Divecchio explained that the storm traveled a little farther west putting Erie on the mild side of the storm.

According to Divecchio, the warm air traveled to the clouds where the snow is and melted some of the flakes.

“So that they A get smaller so they don’t accumulate as much, but B and more importantly for the street crews is that it becomes more of a sleety and in some cases some freezing rain,” said Divecchio.

Tom Mello from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said that road crews witnessed this last night first hand.

“We had mixed precipitation. We had freezing rain last night at 27 degrees which was fairly unusual, but you know we had snow on the ground which helped us from things getting iced up,” said Tom Mello, Assistant County Manager for PennDOT.

Mello said that overnight PennDOT crews were able to keep the roads safe and passable. He said that all 38 crews will continue to work around the clocks as they did last night.

“We always plan for the worst and you know we’ll take whatever comes at us, but sometimes less is better and we looked at it as we did dodge a bullet with the snow that they were projecting,” said Mello.

Staff from the Erie Streets Bureau said that crews worked tirelessly last night to keep roads clear and today their efforts are focused on those odd even parking areas.