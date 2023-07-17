Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More than $3 million will help make improvements to a stretch of road and a bridge in Erie County.

A $3.6 million project to resurface more than six miles of Route 6N and to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Route 6N over Conneaut Creek in Erie County is scheduled for next week.

The project will pave 6.74 miles of roadway on Route 6N from Route 20 to Route 215 in Conneaut and Springfield Townships.

Work will also include improvements to drainage, guide rail, signage and pavement markings.

The bridge carrying Route 6N over Conneaut Creek will also be rehabilitated as part of the project. The existing structure was built in 1976 and is classified as fair condition.

Construction is expected to begin on Monday, July 24, and is expected to be completed by May 2024.

One lane of the bridge will remain open throughout the project and traffic will be controlled through the use of a temporary signal.

Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

