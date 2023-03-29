A project to replace roadway reflectors throughout the northwest region of Pennsylvania is scheduled to begin soon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Raised pavement markers are safety devices placed along the yellow centerlines and white edge lines to help motorists’ visibility in low-light conditions. The markers also create an audible rumble when struck by a vehicle’s tires to alert motorists of a lane departure.

The project schedule is as follows:

April 3 to April 7 – Mercer County secondary roads

April 10 to April 14 – Mercer, Crawford and Venango county secondary roads

April 17 to April 20 – Interstates in Erie, Mercer and Venango counties

April 24 to April 28 – Erie and Warren counties secondary roads

May 1 to May 5 – Erie and Warren counties secondary roads

The schedule is possible to change weather permitting. Motorists may encounter moving operations or lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should expect potential travel delays during active work hours.

