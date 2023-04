A portion of Cooper Road in Harborcreek was closed down following a rollover accident.

Calls going out around 5:30 Wednesday night for this accident in the 3300 block of Cooper Road.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a car that had apparently lost control, landing on its roof.

The driver was able to get out of the wreck unharmed. The road did have to be closed down while crews cleared the scene.

State police are investigating a cause.