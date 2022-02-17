Several roads in Crawford and Erie County closed to through traffic due to flooding and flood damage

PennDOT officials announced that the following roads have been closed to through traffic due to flooding and flood damage.

Crawford County Little Cooley Road (Route 1037) – Closed from Dobbs Road to Athens Road in Athens Township

Erie County Knapp Road (Route 3011) – Closed from Pennside Road to Route 6N in Conneaut Township.



The roads will remain closed until water rescinds and any needed repairs can be made.

PennDOT urges motorists to be alert to water on the roadways, obey warning signs and any traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. In addition, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

You can check www.511pa.com for the latest updates on any flood-related closures and restrictions.

