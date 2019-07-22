Roar On The Shore comes to a close

The 13th annual Roar on the Shore is over and event organizers are now looking back on changes for next year’s rally and how to make it better. Roar On The Shore organizer Ralph Pontillo claims more than 170 thousand bikers traveled to the Lake Erie Speedway, the rally’s venue for this year.

“Downtown had a certain vibe, everybody liked it downtown, we liked it downtown, but we were forced to move out based on the cost,” Pontillo said. “We just couldn’t afford it.”

Pontillo also telling JET 24 Action News that he’s already planning for next year’s event.

“Now, we do have other places that are wanting us to look at their facility for future events and we will take a look at them,” Pontillo continued.

John Oliver, the president and CEO of VisitErie is hoping that Roar On The Shore remains in Erie County as it provides a boost to the area.

“It’s given us an economic boost to the tourism and the general economy of the county,” Oliver said.

And with the soaring hot temperatures came challenges for the event over the weekend.

“It was very, very hot there,” Pontillo said. “There were thunderstorms in the area, so you know someone’s not going to want to ride out there and get caught in the thunderstorm and go back.”

Another challenge was this year’s venue change. The construction on 86 giving over 170 thousand bikers difficulties getting to the venue and the rerouting of the parade

But, once bikers got to the speedway, no bikers had trouble parking their bikes or finding some of their favorite vendors, or even getting a good seat at the concerts. This year’s event raised money for the National Alliance on Mental Health and the amount raised will be announced at the annual Manufacturer and Business Association’s event.