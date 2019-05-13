Roar on the Shore director answers more questions about 2019 rally

Fans of Roar on the Shore are still asking questions about this years event, now scheduled to take place at Lake Erie Speedway July 17-21.

Roar Executive Director Ralph Pontillo continues to answer questions about the popular motorcycle rally’s new venue in Greenfield Township on I-86 at Rt 89.

Will there be traffic control at the event: Yes, in fact Lake Erie Speedway was designed exclusively to handle large traffic flows. When Lake Erie Speedway was being developed they consulted with Penn Dot for traffic improvements. Additional lanes were constructed on Route 89 and a traffic control plan was approved by PennDOT. We are currently reviewing that plan. It was designed to handle very large traffic flow. Safety and security are top priorities and will continue to be.

Who will handle security?: As a private event on private property we are required to make sure that traffic management, emergency response and whatever may happen at the event are handled appropriately. We are using the same company and the same Emergency Management Services coordinator who has been with Roar for the past 12 years. He will work closely with Greenfield Township Authorities, North East Authorities, Pennsylvania State Police, Greenfield Township Fire Department and any and all agencies to ensure complete coordination of security and safety plan is in place. The same as we did in the City of Erie.

Will there be a parade? Yes we are using the exact same route we have traveled during the past 12 years. We have filed all the necessary permits and paperwork with the appropriate officials. Unfortunately, we were not able to get a permit from the City of Erie and we will need to reroute that portion pf the parade outside the city limits. We are currently working on which route will work best, once that decision is made we will apply for the permit to the appropriate authorities.

There are some people in the media indicating that Roar’s true mission is not based on a charity. Is that correct? No, Roar on the Shore is a 501c3 charitable organization and is required to comply with all local state and federal laws. We are required to submit an IRS 990 tax form which is public record and subject to audit by the IRS. Anyone including the media can easily obtain the 990 form which contains all our financial information. For the past 12 years our financial records have been impeccable, and our mission remains, raise funds for charities. In fact to this day Roar on the Shore is the single largest contributor to the Flight 93 National Memorial.

Last week, Pontillo answered these questions in regards to ROTS moving out of the city after rally organizers were unable to come to terms with city officials over payment of security and other costs.

Did the city submit an invoice for 2018? No, we asked for one but the Mayor stated that he no longer wanted police reimbursed directly so no invoice was issued by the city for 2018.

Did Roar on the Shore cost city taxpayers $139,000 as indicated by Mayor Schember? We don’t know. The numbers were revised several times between August of 2018, and March of 2019. We submitted a 5 page response to the listed charges and we never received a response concerning the report. Then the Mayor called in January of this year and stated that it was now time to discuss charges for next year and notified us that we would need to reimburse the city for expenses based on last years charges. None of the charges were substantiated or reviewed.

Did you offer to pay the expenses? Eventually we did, it was getting to late in the year to do otherwise.

How much did you offer to pay? We offered to pay one half of the 2018 City invoice of $97,505 minus police protection charges for Monday and Tuesday which were erroneously charged because we don’t open until Wednesday late afternoon. We offered in writing to pay $45,000 for the 2019 event so we could keep it in the city for this year.

What was the response of the Mayor? He told us that we were using the wrong invoice and that the city adjusted their expenses in March 2019 – 3 months before the event and the new invoice would require Roar to pay $70,000 this year. We stated that we can’t pay that amount and meet our charitable commitment. We were told that if we didn’t agree to pay the $70,000 this year the city would not issue the permits for 2019 less than three months from the program.

What did you do? We had no choice we could not afford to pay the invoice, so we moved the event to Lake Erie Speedway

Will the gate and concerts remain free of charge? Yes, Roar on the Shore is committed to keeping cost as low as possible to ensure everyone can afford to participate if they choose. It is precisely why we are making the move.

Do I need to pay for parking? No, there is ample free parking for bikes and cars.

Why did you move the event? The cost of City fees made it impossible to continue in downtown Erie. We would need to increase prices significantly for t-shirts, beer, rides and vendor fees, all of which are the only source of income. Vendor permit fees were already doubled for this year by the City and that already meant higher prices at the vendor booths. The money must come from somewhere and in the end, it will come from you. If an event begins to gouge its attendees, they will cease to attend and cease to buy. We moved it to keep it affordable and free.

Why Lake Erie Speedway? It is the only venue in our area that could possibly hold an event the size of Roar on the Shore. The cost and built-in infrastructure allow us to continue our mission to raise charitable funds and keep the event free and affordable. There is more than enough parking for every bike and we now have restrooms as opposed to “porta johns.” We can keep our vendor prices low and eliminate the City permit fee — which were doubled this year – and that keeps vendor merchandise affordable. We now have stadium seating for concerts and we maintained the Beer Garden concept with premium stage views. In short, it has everything we need to keep our event going for the future.

It is too far for me to travel to Lake Erie Speedway. We understand, but you realize for others, it is now closer to them. Any time you physically move something it may disadvantage some but advantage others. We all ride motorcycles and we think it is a great ride out to the speedway. It is why we have motorcycles – to ride!