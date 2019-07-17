Roar on the Shore kicks off at Lake Erie Speedway

Organizers and vendors and hopeful about this years Roar on the Shore. This year, being the first time the event has changed locations.

Many people were up in arms about the moving of Roar on the Shore. Some residents in favor, some not. Flashforward to today, and the officials and vendors are saying they like the move.

For the past thirteen years Roar on the Shore has been held in Perry Square, however, this year the location has been changed to the Lake Erie Speedway.

Executive Director of Roar on the Shore, Ralph Pontillo said the change has been an perfect. Adding they were able to bring more vendors than ever before, including national ones.

On thing that is unknown is the turn out. Pontillo said with the weather and change of location, they will remain hopeful people will still show up for the event.

“It is untested. We don’t know if people are willing to make the trip out. We think they are. We think they are willing to support the event, because in the end it is a charity and it is a biker event. Those two things go well together,” said Pontillo.

Lita Ford hits the stage for tonight concert at 9 p.m.. Roar on the Shore will be going on until July 21. For a full list of events you can visit roarontheshore.com.