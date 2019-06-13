Roar on the Shore parade route finalized and approved

NORTH EAST, Pa. – Roar on the Shore® Bike Week organizers announced the new parade route for its most visible event, the Bringin’ in the Roar® Bike Parade.

Sponsored by Ridg-U-Rak, the parade will take place Thursday, July 18. Its departure location will remain Presque Isle Downs & Casino and the route will remain up to the City limit and then will redirect to the event’s new “Hub” at Lake Erie Speedway.

“We are excited because this route is a much more scenic ride and gives greater opportunities for more spectators to watch the parade,” said Ralph J. Pontillo, executive director of Roar on the Shore®. “A popular saying among bikers is ‘It’s not the destination, it’s the ride.’ This year Roar® offers both a spectacular ride and a destination custom-made for a motorcycle rally and festival.”

“Sons of Anarchy” star Kim Coates will serve as grand marshal of the event’s flagship parade, which will depart Presque Isle Downs & Casino at 6 p.m. Donation to ride is $25 per bike at the gate.

Organizers maintained the first leg of the ride for those who lined the route from the casino to Robison Road. “It’s always amazing to see so many along the route waving American flags as the parade passes,” Pontillo said. “Our grand marshals always are surprised by how many make it an annual tradition. This new route will enable even more to see our grand marshal and the thousands of bikes in the parade.”

Bringin’ in the Roar® Bike Parade details:

Map follows turn-by-turn directions.

From the Presque Isle Downs & Casino, the parade will head: