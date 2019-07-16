Roar on the Shore parade route

Here is an official look at the official parade route for Roar on the Shore. All bikers are encouraged to form a single lane while traveling, and also to be in a stagger formation.

The Roar on the Shore Parade will begin at the Presque Isle Downs Casino and continue to the Lake Erie Speedway through this route listed below:

  • South on Route 97
  • Right on Townhall Road
  • Left on Shunpike Road
  • Right on Lee Road
  • Right on Old French Road
  • Right on Arbuckle Road
  • Right on Lake Pleasant Road to Arbuckle Road
  • Left on Route 8 (Wattsburgh Road)
  • Left on Station Road
  • Right onto Williams Road
  • Right onto Townline Road
  • Right onto Route 89 and the entrance of Lake Erie Speedway

