Roar on the Shore parade route

Here is an official look at the official parade route for Roar on the Shore. All bikers are encouraged to form a single lane while traveling, and also to be in a stagger formation.
The Roar on the Shore Parade will begin at the Presque Isle Downs Casino and continue to the Lake Erie Speedway through this route listed below:
- South on Route 97
- Right on Townhall Road
- Left on Shunpike Road
- Right on Lee Road
- Right on Old French Road
- Right on Arbuckle Road
- Right on Lake Pleasant Road to Arbuckle Road
- Left on Route 8 (Wattsburgh Road)
- Left on Station Road
- Right onto Williams Road
- Right onto Townline Road
- Right onto Route 89 and the entrance of Lake Erie Speedway