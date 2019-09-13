Roar on the Shore survey officially closed

A survey looking for opinions about bringing Roar on the Shore back to the City of Erie is officially closed.

Erie Downtown Partnership conducted the survey, issuing it to business and property owners.

Now that opinions are in, the organization will get to work to see what the common opinions are.

Once that data evaluation is complete, it will be presented to the City of Erie.

One business owner explained why he would like to see the motorcycle rally return.

“It was positive. When they took it out of Erie, it was negative. That’s pretty understandable when you bring hundreds of thousands of bikers/people in downtown Erie. I think everybody is going to be effected positively,” said Bertrand Artigues, Owner, Cloud 9 Wine Bar and Restaurant.

It is unknown how long it will take the organization to complete the data evaluation.