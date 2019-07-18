Roar on the Shore tradition continues

The 13 annual Roar on the Shore is about to kick into high gear. This year comes with plenty of big changes and some question marks.

The biggest change is the new hub at Lake Erie Speedway. This is expected to be the center of attention for thousands of bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts over the next three days.

For the first twelve years, Roar on the Shore filled downtown Erie with activity and a crowd that grew over the years. Roar officials are estimating those crowds during the past few years at well over 100 thousand people.

Earlier this year, Roar organizers got into a dispute with the city over paying for police and other city services. That is why the rally has been moved to the speedway. Organizers admitted it is a wait and see when it comes to attendance this year.

Despite that, we know there will be a crowd. Many of the bikers said Roar on the Shore is an event to hang out with friends and family, and it is a great reason to take the bike out.

Bikers of all ages have made their way to the Lake Erie Speedway for the annual Roar on the Shore. This year, the annual event, of course, making the move from downtown Erie to the Lake Erie Speedway.

This move is not keeping bikers from returning to the event. Jim and Sandy Shipley, who have attended the event for the past ten years, said they love Roar on the Shore. The pair drive from Mineral, Ohio to attend.

“You have people that get together and like to ride. Just like how people like to get together and hunt, fish, or whatever. It is just the same type of group of people,” said Jim Shipley, Roar on the Shore attendant.

Temperatures are expected to reach the nineties this weekend. Pennsylvania State Troopers are reminding bikers to stay hydrated and find shade when needed.