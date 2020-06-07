Robertson Kitchen paints showroom windows to spread positivity during pandemic

There were decorated windows at Robertson Kitchens Appliance Store in order to spread some positivity during this pandemic.

Robertson Kitchen’s painted their showroom windows with uplifting messages including characters from animated movies such as Toy Story.

Though the showroom is only open by appointment, the store owner said he and his daughter thought it would be a nice sight for those driving by.

“People driving by we have the lights on at night time. A lot of times the background is lit up so you can see how lovely it looks,” said James Robertson, Owner of Robertson Kitchen.

The message on the windows say there’s always a bright side. It’s important that we stick together.

These are sentiments the store owner believes the Erie community is holding on to during these tough times.

The paintings were done by Tara Stonestreet who is also known as Taradoodles.