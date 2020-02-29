Robertson Kitchens plays host to Erie Art Museum Gallery Night

The Erie art scene was front and center throughout downtown this evening.

It was the latest Gallery Night around town, with artists exhibiting their works, for the pleasure of enthusiasts.

At Robertson Kitchens on West 20th Street, the exhibition included works of art as well as wine, coffee, and cookies. The owner of Robertson Kitchens spoke about the work that went into the event.

“To have the art here today is just phenomenal. We worked last night placing all of these on the wall, and anybody that came in today was just taken away. We sold a lot of these pieces for the local artists.” said Jim Robertson.

Gallery Night is sponsored by the Erie Art Museum as a way to showcase vibrant local talent.