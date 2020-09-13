Robinson Elementary wraps up socially distant fair food fundraiser

Robinson Elementary School wrapped up it’s socially distant fair food fundraiser on Sunday September 13th.

The fundraiser started on Thursday September 10th and their goal was to raise $10,000. The money would be going towards students and other school activities.

Because of the pandemic, many fundraisers since the Spring have been canceled.

Usually Robinson Elementary would hold a back to school bash in order to raise money as well.

“One of our goals this school year was to bring as much normal and things that we have always done before back to school. So this is a little bit of normal and a little bit of a different way, but we are glad that we can still get our families together and still get to celebrate the start of the school year together,” said Jeena Hopkins, Principal at Robinson Elementary School.

Ms. Hopkins said that most of the workers were volunteers, parents and students.