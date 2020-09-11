Robison Elementary hosts fair food drive-thru fundraiser

A taste of the fair comes to Summit Township Thursday night.

Robison Elementary PTO holding a fair food drive-thru fundraiser.

Like the many drive-thru events we have seen this summer, families stay in their cars while volunteers make and deliver the food.

The majority of the school’s fundraisers were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say this event is taking the place of their usual back to school bash.

“It’s a good community event to start off the school year and we weren’t able to do that. We thought, ‘What’s a better way to provide a fun, community event?’ Although it has to be drive-thru, at least we can see some of our families and provide a service to the community.” said Michelle Strasser, School Counselor at Robison Elementary.

The fundraiser continues until Sunday.