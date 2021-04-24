Robot building contest for middle school and high school students returns to Meadville

Local high school seniors showed off their ingenuity today.

RoboBOTS has once again returned to Meadville. RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot building contest for middle and high school students and is sponsored by the National Tooling and Machining Association.

The remote controlled robots then battle it out in an arena. This year over 30 teams from 15 schools in the region participated.

This event was created in 2006 to increase student interest in technical education careers.

This year, the Venango County Vo-Tech took home the championship.