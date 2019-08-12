Rock and Rescue Charity Concert took place at Erie Humane Society

It was a night to Rock and Roll, and to help the Erie Humane Society.

This was the Rock and Rescue Charity Concert that took place at the Erie Humane Society on Saturday night.

There were plenty of merchandise tents for gifts for your four-legged friends, as well as food trucks.

This year, proceeds for the concert go to the Shelter to Service Initiative, which awards a trained service dog to a local veteran.

“We launched the first and only shelter program where there is a shelter dog actually being trained by our K-9 behaviorist and trainer, as a service dog, not an emotional support dog, but as an actual service dog. We matched the service dog with only community veterans in Erie,” said Nicole Bawol, Executive Director, Erie Humane Society.

Last year, the concert raised more than $50,000. They hoped to raise that amount again for this year.