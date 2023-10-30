(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– ASCEND Erie will host a grand opening weekend from Friday Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 5.

ASCEND Climbing, a Pittsburgh based climbing, fitness, and yoga operation announced their grand opening weekend in Erie that will lead up to their general public debut on Monday, Nov. 6.

Festivities begin on Friday, where ASCEND will host an invite-only grand opening party. Project stakeholders, employees and Erie community leaders are invited to attend. A formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, ASCEND Erie will be open to existing and new members. Erie community members are invited to explore the space.

Then finally on Monday, ASCEND Erie will be open to the general public, where their hours of operation will be weekdays from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are eternally grateful to the Erie Downtown Development Corporation and the Erie community for welcoming ASCEND. This facility represents a meaningful next step for ASCEND. We are truly and genuinely optimistic about Erie, ASCEND, and our collective future together,” said Paul Guarino, Chief Communications Officer of ASCEND.

To access the facility, ASCEND offers memberships, day passes, and punch passes.

More information on the member presale and the facility can be found on the ASCEND Climbing website.