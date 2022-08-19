The Erie Humane Society’s Rock the Rescue concert brought in over $100,000 after a sold out crowd.

Headliner Mitchell Tenpenny rocked the stage in front of more than 2,000 people at the Erie Humane Society.

So far, the concert has raised around $135,000.

The money will go towards covering the shelter’s medical bills for the rest of the year and the training costs for the Shelter to Service program.

“Mitchell and his band were remarkable. They were very humble, they came through the shelter, they were eager to hold cats, snuggle dogs. That really made our day being able to see them outside of their general jobs. The show that they put on was amazing. We’ve heard so many great things,” said Nicole Leone, executive director, Erie Humane Society.

Leone says planning for next year’s headliner has begun. The concert is scheduled for Aug. 12, 2023.