Rockstarz Night Club looks to open in early August

One downtown business has a new look and name.

Rockstarz Night Club will take place of the former Docksiders Bar.

The new owners– from Erie– are currently doing construction and renovations inside the building.

The nightclub will feature a full kitchen, specialty drinks and daily food specials.

A co-owner tells JET24/FOX66 the nightclub will keep the same employees and security staff as Docksiders.

“Just to be able to be on State Street is different from having a corner bar, we’re really excited about it. We can’t wait to open and have a good place for people to come and enjoy their days and nights,” said Talisa Nagle, co-owner of Rockstarz Night Club.

The bar is expected to open in the first few weeks of August.