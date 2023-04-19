(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Closures and restrictions are in place for bridge work over a major interstate in Erie County.

Additional work to remove the bridge that carries Route 99 (Edinboro Road) over Interstate 90 in Summit Township will require rolling closures and lane restrictions on the highway starting Wednesday.

There will be periodic rolling stops on I-90 westbound and the Interstate 79 ramps to I-90 westbound between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 19 and 20, 2023. In connection with the work, there is a lane closure near the bridge.

Rolling stops and a lane closure for eastbound traffic is expected to happen between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 25 and 26, 2023.

Drivers should expect delays. A detour for Route 99 traffic is posted using Hershey Road (Route 4010) and Grubb Road.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.