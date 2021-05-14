Rolling nighttime closures planned next week on Interstate 90 in Erie County

PennDOT announcing Friday that rolling nighttime closures are planned for the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near the site of the new Route 215 bridge in Springfield Township.

The temporary closures are needed so crews can place beams for the new bridge.

These closures are expected to take place between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, May 19th and May 20th, all weather permitting.

The work is all part of the Interstate 90 reconstruction project from mile marker 3.5 to mile marker 10.5.