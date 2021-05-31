Rolling to Remember biker group holds annual event to remember prisoners of war and those missing in action

As the country takes time to honor those who died while serving in the military, one biker group is taking the time to remember prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Rolling to Remember kicked off their annual event once again after a year off due to the pandemic.

Hundreds of bikers participated in the ride in the nation’s Capitol this year organized by AM Vets.

The riders drew attention to prisoners of war and veterans still missing in action.

The group has also worked to raise awareness for veteran suicides.