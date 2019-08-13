Breaking News
Rolling tribute to veterans made its way to Bayfront Cruise-In

A unique rolling tribute to veterans made it’s way to the Bayfront.

Bob Boyd brought his one of a kind 1996 Buick Century to this week’s Cruise-In at Liberty Park. You might remember him as the Vietnam Era Veteran who decorated local bridges with American flags during the summer.

This is his new mission, but again with veterans in mind. The names written all over it began with local service members who gave their lives for the country.

“They came from the Veterans Memorial up on State Street, World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. Those (names) were all killed in action, all from Erie County,” said Bob Boyd, Veteran.

Boyd said the car is still a work in progress.

