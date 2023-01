Crews responded to a rollover accident Tuesday morning on East Bayfront Pkwy, which led to the westbound lane being closed for a while.

Calls went out around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found a vehicle on its side. There were three passengers in the car at the time of the accident.

No major injuries were sustained.

Police report the driver hit the curb, causing the car to flip onto its side.