A one car accident closed a busy roadway for a short time overnight.

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, a car driving in the 1500 block of East Lake Rd. lost control, hitting part of an underpass, causing the car to flip.

Once on scene, first responders found that the driver did not suffer any major injuries. The road was closed while crews cleaned up the wreckage.

It has since been re-opened.