State Police closed a portion of Sterrettania Road Friday morning after the driver of a car lost control and rolled their vehicle.

Calls went out just after 8:15 a.m. Friday for an accident at Sterrettania and Echo Roads.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

