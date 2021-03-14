Rollover accident in Guys Mills leaves one man dead

One man in Guys Mills is dead following a one car rollover accident on Saturday morning.

The accident happened shortly after midnight on Saturday in the 12000 block of Wolf Road in East Mead Township.

According to state police, the 58-year-old man was driving South at a high rate of speed.

The man left the roadway and struck a tree causing the car to rollover.

The man was found unresponsive by police in the drivers seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are currently continuing their investigation.