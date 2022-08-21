Shortly after 10 a.m. on Aug. 21, Springboro Fire Department and Ambulance Service along with Fellow’s Club EMS and Albion Volunteer Fire Department #62 were dispatched to a reported two car accident.

This accident was a rollover accident with reported possible entrapment at the intersection of Springboro Road and South Hickernell Road.

Upon arrival crews found two vehicles that sustained heavy damage.

Additionally all occupants were able to exit the vehicle.

Two patients were transported to nearby hospitals with what was described as moderate injuries.

Fire police shut down portions of Springboro Road and Hickernell Road.

Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of this accident and are currently investigating.