Rollover accident on I-90 near Girard Township sends five patients to the hospital

Correction: Girard Township

Calls for a single car rollover accident in Girard Township came in just after 11 a.m. on December 19th.

Springfield, Cranesville, Platea, and Albion called to assist the scene.

According to reports from the scene, no entrapment was reported from this accident, but it was reported that five people were involved in this accident. No word has been released on their conditions, however five patients are being transported to the hospital.

This accident took place on I-90 westbound on the nine mile marker near the Route 18 exit. The accident also occurred just past the Route 18 overpass construction on the westbound side of I-90.

When crews arrived on scene, they found one vehicle that had suffered heavy damage into the median of I-90.

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate this accident.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.