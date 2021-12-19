Rollover accident on I-90 near Springfield Township sends five patients to the hospital

Calls for a rollover accident in Springfield Township came in just after 11 a.m. on December 19th.

Springfield, Cranesville, Platea, and Albion called to assist the scene.

No entrapment was reported from this accident, but it was reported that five people were involved in this accident. No word has been released on their conditions, however five patients are being transported to the hospital.

This accident took place on I-90 westbound on the nine mile marker.

Calls reported that one vehicle suffered heavy damage.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.