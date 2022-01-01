Rollover accident on Route 97 sends one man to the hospital

Pennsylvania State Police were called to Route 97 near Flatts Road shortly before 7:30 a.m.

State police responded to calls for a rollover accident at this location.

When on scene, state police found an SUV rolled on to its side.

From this accident one male victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for reportedly multiple broken ribs.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The cause of this accident is unknown at this time as police continue to investigate.