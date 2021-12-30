Rollover accident on W. 38th St. leads to arrest

A rollover accident in Erie ends with one person in police custody overnight.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday morning in the 2000 block of W. 38th St., near Schaper Ave.

According to reports from the scene, a car driving along W. 38th St. lost control and crashed, landing on its roof.

When Erie Police arrived on scene, they took one of the two occupants of the car into custody.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash. The case is still under investigation.

