An overnight accident has claimed the life of one man.

According to Erie Police, a rollover accident happened at West 12th and Raspberry Streets in Downtown Erie.

This rollover accident took place at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police are currently investigating.

Update: Police believe that the cause of the accident involved someone running a red light.

