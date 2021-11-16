Rollover accident on West 23rd and Sassafras sends one person to the hospital

One person has been sent to the hospital following a rollover accident in the City of Erie.

This accident happened near the intersection of West 23rd and Sassafras Streets around 4:45 p.m.

According to reports from the scene, at least two people were pulled from the wreckage.

No word has been released on the extent of injuries and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

