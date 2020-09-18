Rollover accident temporarily closes portion of East 26th Street Thursday night







A rollover accident in Erie shut down a main portion of roadway overnight.

The accident happened in the 1100 block of East 26th Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

According to reports from the scene, the driver, heading west, took his eyes off the road. He hit a parked car, flipping his vehicle onto its roof. He was able to get out of the car on his own.

No injuries were reported, but crews did have to close East 26th Street between Pennsylvania and Brandes Streets for a short time while they cleared the roadway.