One person is in critical condition after a truck they were driving rolled over and totaled several parked cars at West 8th and Chestnut streets.

The first calls came in around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday for a rollover accident, after a high-speed chase through the City of Erie resulted in the driver being ejected and suffering life-threatening injuries.

A witness on the scene said Erie City Police performed CPR on the young male victim and was later transported to UPMC Hamot. The severity of his condition is unknown.

According to a family member at the scene, the vehicle was stolen Friday evening outside the Wayne Baptist Church.