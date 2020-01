The Erie Art Museum Board of Directors holds an emergency meeting regarding accusation against the museum's executive director. Josh Helmer is the focus of an article published by the New York Times. Tonight, the Board of Directors indicates these accusations were not known during the hiring process.

The New York Times says in an article that Erie Art Museum's executive director Josh Helmer has allegedly been reported for multiple inappropriate relationships with women at museums in Erie and Philadelphia. The allegations leaving some local artists questioning what's next for Erie'a art community.