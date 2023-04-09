The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has reported a tractor rollover that has left one man dead.

Police said that the male victim, Andrew Lawrence, 65, of Fredonia, New York, was crushed by a tractor in the town of Pomfret.

Investigators said that Lawrence was trying to pull a different tractor that was stuck in mud out with another tractor.

It was then that tractor Lawrence was operating flipped over backwards, with him still onboard.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says that they were helped by the Fredonia Fire Department and Chautauqua County Tech Rescue.