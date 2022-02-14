Romance scams in the air during Valentine’s Day: Part one

It’s Valentine’s Day and that means a lot of people spent the last couple of days making dinner reservations, ordering flowers, or buying your sweetheart a special gift.

If you are single however, Valentine’s Day can be a bit lonely, which scammers are well aware of.

Here is more about the topic of romance scams.

One victim we spoke to has not told anyone what happened, until now. She agreed to share her story in hopes of preventing others from losing their life savings.

“I just can’t see how people can be so cruel,” said Sally Revell, Romance Scam Victim.

Sally Revell said that she was scammed out of thousands of dollars after meeting who she thought was a single dad named George Murry on Instagram.

“He just said I’ve seen your picture online and I’m sorry you are a widow, and I love you already. And I just went what?” said Revell.

That was just the beginning.

The two never met in person because George was allegedly working on an oil rig in the middle of an ocean.

A few months into the relationship, George claimed that his daughter was in an accident and needed money to pay her medical bills.

“I was in a bad state right then. So I don’t know why I let it go and gave him money and all that stuff,” said Revell.

But Revell’s new love interest continued asking for money and gift cards.

“About eight months into it, I just started to think ‘I think this is one of those scammer guys,” said Revell.

She was right. According to online security website Comparitech, this year alone Americans are expected to lose about 800 million dollars to romance scams.

“They’re becoming more prevalent. In fact between 2020 and 2021 we’ve seen an increase in the number of victims by two fold and a dollar amount loss to exceed 500,000 across victims within our Erie AOR,” said Jason Crouse, FBI Supervisory Special Agent.

FBI agents said that scammers used COVID lockdowns and the pandemic to their advantage.

“Loneliness does not discriminate. The victims we see run all age ranges, all backgrounds. The key similarity amongst all the victims is really loneliness and that desire for human companionship,” said Crouse.

Investigators said that most of these scammers are part of an organized ring overseas.

“It’s almost impossible to get your money back. Once the money is gone, it’s gone,” said Crouse.

“You have to be careful and you just tell all of them I don’t have any money so don’t even try,” said Revell.