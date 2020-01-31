Romolo Chocolates celebrates 25 years of business in the community

One chocolate shop is celebrating 25 years of business in the Erie community.

Romolo Chocolates was launched in November of 1994 in a small plaza in Millcreek. Then, in 2003, the business moved to its current location on West 8th Street. Tony Stefanelli started the company and decided to name it after his grandfather.

Stefanelli explained the family tradition of chocolatiers continues as he is joined by his two sons.

“We’re not letting go of our really old stuff that we’ve been doing ever since I started the business,” Stefanelli said. “So, we will not sacrifice quality in any way and that’s how we are trying to keep Erie people engaged. We are versifying, we are keeping our ice cream in house now because we have a new addition.”

Some of the known products include chocolate-covered fruit, truffles and sponge candy