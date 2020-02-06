Romolo Chocolates preparing sponge candy for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just over a week away and chocolates are a hot item to give and receive on the most romantic day of the year.

Sponge candy is an iconic candy in the area. It’s likely that it’ll be part of your Valentine’s Day celebrations. There are three chocolatiers in the area who make it. However, what exactly is sponge candy and how is it made?

JET 24 Action News went to Romolo Chocolates, who are celebrating 25 years in business this year to find out more.

“From the conversations I’ve had with Romolo, with my grandfather in the past, it was a piece of candy that they were really to come up with in the early 1900s that would be a summer piece of candy.” said Tony Stefanelli, owner and operator.

To learn more about what sponge candy is with Tony Stefanelli, you can check out the full digital exclusive of the story here.