Romolo Chocolates seeing annual increase in business for the holidays

One local chocolate shop is seeing their annual increase in business around the holidays.

The parking lot at Romolo Chocolates on West 8th Street has been busy all week long.

Many families preparing for holiday gatherings and purchasing sponge candy and other sweets.

The owner says transactions are as high as they were this time last year. He says Romolo employees make about 2,000 pounds of candy each day and that product goes right out the door during the holiday season.

“For Erie not having snow, it’s still amazing to see people in the spirit and we’re having a good season. Employees are happy. I can’t complain about anything at all, hoping that COVID goes away naturally. We’re making it work.” said Tony Stefanelli, Owner of Romolo Chocolates.

Romolo Chocolates will close at 6:00 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day. The owner says he is grateful for his dedicated staff.