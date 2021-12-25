Romolo’s Chocolates sees annual increase in sales during the holidays

One local chocolate shop has seen their annual increase in business around the holidays.

The parking lot at Romolo’s Chocolates on West 8th Street was busy all week long as many families prepared for holiday gatherings purchasing sponge candy and other goods.

The owner of Romolo’s said that transactions were as high as they were in 2020.

The owner also said that each day Romolo’s employees make about 2,000 pounds of candy and the product goes right out the door during the holiday season.

“For Erie not having snow it is still amazing to see people in the spirit and we’re having a good season. Employees are happy, I can’t complain about anything. We’re all hoping that COVID goes away naturally, but we’re making it work,” said Tony Steffanelli, Owner of Romolo’s Chocolates.

Romolo’s will be closed on Christmas Day.

Steffanelli said that he is grateful for his dedicated staff.